Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Lawyer reviewing Cohen documents submits $338,000 bill

President Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, and Michael Cohen

A lawyer appointed to help review documents seized from President Donald Trump's former lawyer has billed a federal court more than $338,000 for legal work on the case in May alone.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 7:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer appointed to help review documents seized from President Donald Trump's former lawyer has billed a federal court more than $338,000 for legal work on the case in May alone.

Scroll for more content...

Barbara Jones is helping to determine which of the records and electronic files seized from ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen by the FBI in April are protected by attorney-client privilege. She submitted her invoice to U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Jones is a former federal judge. Lawyers for Cohen and the Republican president have been going through millions of data files and paper records seized in the raid looking for information they believe should be withheld for investigators.

Prosecutors have said they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/21/2018 5:46:22 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events