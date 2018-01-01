Lawsuit: school ignored red flags before student's abduction

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) - A teenage girl and her father have filed a lawsuit against a school district and a former teacher charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old student last year.

Tad Cummins sparked a 39-day nationwide manhunt when he allegedly fled the state with the girl. But the lawsuit says teachers and the principal at Culleoka Unit School ignored red flags.

The lawsuit alleges a student saw Cummins kissing the girl and reported it to school administrators, who started an investigation. But the girl's parents were not contacted and there was no effort to remove the girl from Cummins' class, the suit says.

The Tennessean reports the federal lawsuit, filed Friday, seeks damages from both Cummins and the school district.

The Maury County Board of Education did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

