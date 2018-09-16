Lawsuit claims 3M dumped dangerous chemicals into Tennessee River

A new lawsuit from a Lawrence County woman battling cancer claims 3M knowingly dumped dangerous chemical compounds into the Tennessee River from its Decatur plant.

Deanna Arnold filed the lawsuit last week in federal court. The suit claims Arnold’s doctor diagnosed her with kidney cancer last year.

The lawsuit centers on chemical compounds -- known simply as PFOA and PFOS -- used to make non-stick products. It says for 35 years, 3M dumped those compounds into the Tennessee River at Decatur and buried associated sludge.

The lawsuit also names Daikin and the West Morgan East Lawrence Water Authority. The authority’s attorney says, just like customers, it’s a victim of the corporate polluters.

WAAY 31 has previously reported about steps the West Morgan East Lawrence Authrity has taken to remove PFOA and PFOS. WMEL installed carbon filters. That system has dramatically cleaned the water. The authority publishes monthly readings and sends them out with water bills to reassure customers. Click here to read our full report.

Now, WMEL is evaluating a reverse osmosis system.