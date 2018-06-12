Lawsuit: Justice Dept. failed to give McCabe info on firing

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new lawsuit accuses the Justice Department of failing to provide information to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's lawyers about his firing.

The public records complaint was filed Tuesday on behalf of McCabe, who was fired in March amid allegations that he had misled internal investigators.

The suit names as defendants the FBI, the Justice Department and the department's inspector general's office.

It contends that the government has repeatedly refused to provide McCabe's attorneys with the policies and procedures the Justice Department followed when they fired him.

The inspector general's office concluded earlier this year that McCabe had misled officials about his role in a news media disclosure, which he denies. The matter has been referred for potential criminal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington.

