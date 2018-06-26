Clear
Lawsuit: Bank of America treats homes in white areas better

A federal discrimination lawsuit says Bank of America treats foreclosed homes in white communities better than those in minority communities.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 8:01 PM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A federal discrimination lawsuit says Bank of America treats foreclosed homes in white communities better than those in minority communities.

The Washington Post reports fair housing groups filed suit Tuesday in Maryland accusing the bank and another company that maintains certain Bank of America-owned properties of violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

The National Fair Housing Alliance and several housing groups say the lawsuit follows their eight-year investigation of more than 1,600 Bank of America-owned foreclosed homes across 37 metropolitan areas. The suit alleges the bank allowed foreclosed homes in minority communities to deteriorate, unfairly exposing them to crime and economic harm.

A bank statement says the accusations are "without merit."

Safeguard Properties Management, also named, says it hasn't seen the suit but is disappointed by the allegations.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

6/26/2018 7:30:37 PM (GMT -5:00)

