Lawrenceburg firefighter killed, five others hurt in fire

One firefighter was killed and two others injured while fighting a house fire Monday evening in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Jason Dickey, 38, an 11-year veteran of the department, died at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital.

"We lost a hero," Lawrenceburg Fire Department Chief Jay Moore said. "We've lost a man that saved several lives in his 11-year career."

Dickey leaves behind three children, ages 16, 11 and 2, as well as his wife who's expecting a child in the next few weeks, Moore said. He's the second firefighter to die in the department's history. The other occurred in 1978.

"This is hard on the community," Moore said. "It's hard on the fire department. It's hard for the family."

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Hood Lakes Road. Just before 8 p.m., the structure collapsed, trapping four Lawrence firefighters and two New Prospect firefighters.

All of the firefighters were pulled from the fire and taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday, three of them had been treated and released. Two others were still in the hospital.

Dickey's body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Nashville.

Other fire and police departments across the area offered their condolences online.

Our thoughts and prayers are will Lawrenceburg Fire Department tonight. #6040 https://t.co/MDj7v5xMd3 — Florence Police Dept (@florence_pd) February 13, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with #LawrenceburgFire as they mourn the loss of one of their own pic.twitter.com/rxnZIvKdXV — Dunlap Fire Department (@DunlapFire) February 13, 2018