Lawrenceburg UT boxer dies during tournament

A 20-year-old Lawrenceburg athlete has died while competing in a boxing tournament.

Scroll for more content...

Tanner Wray died last night of cardiac arrest. He was taking part in a charity boxing tournament where he collapsed in Knoxville.

Doctors pronounced him dead at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He collapsed in the ring between the second and third rounds of the annual Ace Miller Boxing Tournament.

Medical examiners will perform an autopsy.

Wray was a junior at the University of Tennessee studying Aerospace Engineering. He had attended Lawrence County High School.