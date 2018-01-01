Lawrence County jury deliberating Bobbie Taylor's fate continues

The trial continues for Bobbie Taylor. Taylor is on trial in Lawrence County for 15 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Jurors were unable to come to a decision on Wednesday, Feb. 21. They will continue deliberation Thursday, Feb. 22.

Wednesday morning, closing arguments were held in the case. The jury was sent to deliberations at 11: 45 a.m., but then took a lunch break.

In 2015, Moulton Police searched Taylor's home, where she was running the Lawrence County Animal Shelter. Police found dozens of animals in what they called 'horrible' conditions.

Taylor was then charged with over a dozen counts of animal cruelty.

Officials told WAAY 31, they seized hundreds of cats and dogs from Taylor's property in 2015.

The ASPCA helped adopt the animals out.