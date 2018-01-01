Lawrence County authorities searching for jail escapee

Lawrence County authorities are looking for a North Courtland man who escaped from the county jail Tuesday night.

Cory Leon Orr, 40, was being moved from a work release building to the main part of the Lawrence County Jail around 8 p.m. Tuesday when he ran away from a jailer, climbed a fence and ran off, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Orr was in jail on charges of theft, domestic violence and violating parole. Sheriff Gene Mitchell said Orr now faces a felony escape charge as well.

Orr is 5'7" and 214 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Orr's location is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.