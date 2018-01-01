Lawrence County Sheriff's chief of staff suspended

A Lawrence County Sheriff's Captain is suspended while an internal investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell tells WAAY 31 Captain Tim McWorther is on paid administrative leave, but he says he cannot comment on why he is on suspension.

As a result of the suspension, McWorther's patrol car, gun and other items were taken away. This is a normal procedure when any sheriff's employee is suspended.

WAAY 31 has filed an open records request to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office for McWorther's personnel file Tuesday. We were told we should expect a reply to the request within days.