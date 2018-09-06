Clear

Lawrence County Schools budget says there could be a 1.2 million dollar shortfall

The Lawrence County School district budget projects the district will have a 1.2 million dollar shortfall in the next fiscal year. The Superintendent told WAAY31 that that number is just the worst-case scenario.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 6:01 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Superintendent Smith told us right now that predicted budget isn't a concern. He told us that the 1.2 million dollar difference probably won't happen, and if the district does spend more than they take in they will make small cuts that, "won't affect students." He also told WAAY they won't use any money from their 1 month reserve that's required by the state.

Most parents we talked to told us right now they aren't worried about the potential 1.2 million dollar difference.

"I've got faith in the superintendent and the board on how to judge money and where to put it and I think we'll be okay," Chad Ray.

Some other parents I talked to told us there isn't enough money as it is and the schools need more funding now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events