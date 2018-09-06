Lawrence County Schools budget says there could be a 1.2 million dollar shortfall

Superintendent Smith told us right now that predicted budget isn't a concern. He told us that the 1.2 million dollar difference probably won't happen, and if the district does spend more than they take in they will make small cuts that, "won't affect students." He also told WAAY they won't use any money from their 1 month reserve that's required by the state.

Most parents we talked to told us right now they aren't worried about the potential 1.2 million dollar difference.

"I've got faith in the superintendent and the board on how to judge money and where to put it and I think we'll be okay," Chad Ray.

Some other parents I talked to told us there isn't enough money as it is and the schools need more funding now.