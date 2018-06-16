Lawnmower accident kills Cherokee County man

A Cherokee County man is dead after being found underneath his lawnmower Saturday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities say the man lost control of his lawnmower, it went down into a ditch, and then the mower landed on top of him.



The official cause of death is crush injury to the chest. The accident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected.

The victim's name is not being released until family is notified.