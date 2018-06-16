A Cherokee County man is dead after being found underneath his lawnmower Saturday morning.
Scroll for more content...
Authorities say the man lost control of his lawnmower, it went down into a ditch, and then the mower landed on top of him.
The official cause of death is crush injury to the chest. The accident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected.
The victim's name is not being released until family is notified.
Related Content
- Lawnmower accident kills Cherokee County man
- Cherokee student arrested for school threat
- Cherokee's Piggly Wiggly open again after customer accidentally shot himself
- Dozens are jobless after Cherokee Piggly Wiggly closes
- Swampy football field could be fixed at Cherokee High School
- Inmate killed in poultry plant accident
- Lawrence County man killed in wreck
- Man killed in Colbert County crash
- Arab man killed in Cullman County crash