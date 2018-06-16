Clear

Lawnmower accident kills Cherokee County man

A man was crushed and killed by his lawnmower Saturday morning in Cherokee County.

A Cherokee County man is dead after being found underneath his lawnmower Saturday morning.

Authorities say the man lost control of his lawnmower, it went down into a ditch, and then the mower landed on top of him.


The official cause of death is crush injury to the chest. The accident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected.

The victim's name is not being released until family is notified.

