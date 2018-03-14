Lawmakers hold hearing on proposal to arm teachers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers will hold public hearings on proposals to allow some teachers to carry concealed handguns into their schools

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee will hold a Wednesday hearing on the bill by Republican Rep. Will Ainsworth. It would allow public school teachers and administrators, after undergoing police training, to carry a pistol on school property.

It is one of a number of ideas introduced after the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school.

Ainsworth says students are now "sitting ducks." Critics argue bringing guns into schools will increase the chance of a deadly incident.

Committee members will also hold a hearing on a separate proposal to allow school systems to designate certain employees to carry weapons as part of a school security team.

