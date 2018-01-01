Lawmaker proposes to raise age for rifle purchase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama lawmaker says the state should raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar weapon, to 21.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, a Democrat from Birmingham, introduced the bill Thursday. She said someone should not be able to purchase such a deadly weapon as a teenager. A teenager killed 17 people in a Florida school last week after purchasing an AR-15.

Federal law requires someone to be 21 to buy a handgun, but an 18-year-old can buy a long gun in most places. Only two states require someone requiring someone to be 21 or older.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, a Republican, said he believes it's something the state should consider.

However, Marsh doubts the bill could win passage before the session concludes in about a month.

2/22/2018 1:40:55 PM (GMT -6:00)