Law enforcement add extra patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend

A report lists Alabama as the deadliest state for driving over Labor Day weekend. The report from Safewise says there are about 21 car crash fatalities per 100-thousand people.

WAAY 31 talked to local law enforcement about driving safety this weekend and how they're ready to keep you safe.

Sergeant Clayton Jordan with Madison City Police told us officers will continue their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign starting at six tonight with extra officers on the streets. Governor Kay Ivey signed a grant that covers overtime pay for extra officers to patrol during Labor Day and other major traveling holidays. The extra officers will be out until 3:00 a.m. the whole holiday weekend.

"We'll have officers that are designated to doing just that looking for impaired drivers," said Jordan.

Holly Guthrie has plans to travel to South Carolina for the holiday. She told me as a nurse she has seen lots of patients hurt by impaired drivers and she is happy law enforcement steps up patrols to keep everyone safe.

"I think if it's going to help us to be more safe I think it would be a good thing," said Guthrie.

Jordan told WAAY 31 there were 49 total crashes involving drugs or alcohol in 2017. Of those 49, only one was fatal. As far as DUI incidents over Labor Day weekend 2017?

"We didn't have any collisions or anything like that. We did have one arrest for DUI," shared Jordan.

Despite good results last year, Jordan is stressing the importance of being safe this holiday. He said you should arrange rides ahead of time and never get behind the wheel if you're impaired. Many of the people we talked to shared the same thoughts.

"Drive safe and be blessed," said Eric Tills who is traveling to Houston, Texas for the holiday.

The City of Huntsville will also have checkpoints throughout the weekend. You'll need to have your license, proof of insurance, and registration as you go through them.

WAAY 31 asked the Huntsville Police Department for the number of DUI crashes in the city last year -- we are waiting to hear back.