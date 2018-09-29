Clear
Law Enforcement Investigating Infant Death in Hazel Green

Death investigation involving infant in Hazel Green

A death investigation involving an infant is underway

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 29, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: Ryan Berti

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 it is investigating a death involving an infant.

The investigation began Saturday in the area of Ready Section Road and Brier Fork Road in Hazel Green. At least two people have been interviewed by authorities, but the Madison County Sheriff's Office says no arrests have been made as of 2:56 p.m. on Saturday.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene following this story, and we'll report any new details in the investigation.

