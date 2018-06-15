Lauderdale shelter not taking animals

The Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter is so overwhelmed they won’t be taking animals for ten days.

Florence city officials said they have taken in 800 more animals compared to this time last year, because they are over crowded here at the shelter they’ve had to increase their kill rate.

"Last week on average we had at least 250 animals in this shelter and that's about twice our capacity," said Florence Mayor, Steve Holt. "We're just going to have to take a time out. We can't live with 250 animals like this we've got to slow it down."

The shelter located on E College Street will not take in any animals from June 23rd- July 4th. During that 10 day period the shelter will be expediting adoptions, cleaning the facility and getting animals to foster homes. For animal shelter director, Leah Fox, she says they have had to increase their kill rate, which is hard on the staff.

"There's no words to be able to say as far as that goes. It's an almost impossible job some days," said Fox.

Every animal in the shelter doesn't have a lot of time. From dogs, puppies, to kittens, they have to be out or face an uncertain future.

"They don't have a choice whether they are here or not," said Lorraine Lewis, who fosters dogs from the Shelter.

Lewis came up to the shelter to foster some of the animals to save them. She says the community needs to step up and help out four legged friends.

"Everybody says, "Oh I can't foster it's too hard to give them up," it is hard to give them up. I've shed a lot of tears, but it's given me a lot of happiness and I know I've done something good," said Lewis.

The shelter will be waiving all adoption fees from June 18th- June 22nd.

The city and county are building a new much larger animal shelter but it won't be complete until the end of 2018.