Lauderdale County residents want to see a culvert replaced to ease flooding issues

For those who live along County Road 219 in Lauderdale County they thought their flooding issues were over after the Lauderdale County Road Department cleaned out a county culvert in February, but now residents believe the culvert is too small and that is causing the flooding issues.

"It looks like a creek running, it just gushes," that's how County Road 219 resident, Louise Parrish, described the ditch near her home.

Parrish reached out to WAAY 31 back in February, because her yard was nearly underwater. While we were there the county road department came and cleaned out the culvert.

"They have been out here several times and every time it rained and cleaned out the culvert and ditch, but it doesn't help anything," said Parrish.

Shortly after our first story Parrish sent us a video of her yard and her neighbors yards, flooding once again.

"There is a culvert under the road there. I think if it was a little bit bigger it would fix the problem," said Parrish.

Lauderdale County Commissioner, Faye Parker, represents the district Parrish lives in. He told us tearing up the road and replacing the culvert could cost thousands of dollars and the County Road Department just ordered a new $30,000 dollar machine to clean culverts out better. He told WAAY 31 he plans to go by the property to see what can be done.

"It's a safety hazard," said Parrish.

She hopes county officials will hear their concerns and replace the culvert.