Lauderdale County officials building a temporary jail to ease overcrowding issues

Jail overcrowding is such an issue in Lauderdale County that officials have decided to build a temporary jail to help some of the overcrowding woes.

The temporary jail will be a women's dormitory and be able to house an additional 56 people. Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, said the Lauderdale County Detnetion Center was built to hold around 204 inmates, last week they broke a record holding about 310 inmates, which can make for a dangerous situation.

"It's going to give us some breathing room," said Singleton about the new temporary jail. "It's going to free up some isolation cells we desperately need in the main facility, because we have no way to isolate problem inmates."

Singleton told WAAY 31 when you take 18 to 20 men and put them in a cell designed to house eight people, space can get tight and tensions run high. He says this temporary jail is needed to make things safer.

"Usually there are one or two that instigate the problems well we will be able now to isolate those people from population and that will make it safer for the inmates and our staff," said Singleton.

The temporary jail will be adjacent to the current detention center and will cost a little over one million dollars. For residents like Sam Webster, he says the money should be spent on building a new jail completely.

"If you're going to build a temporary jail and spend a million dollars on it why not save that money and put it towards the new jail and speed the process up," said Webster.

The sheriff's long term plan is to build a new jail, but that is years away. Singleton said they need something now to fix the over crowding issue.

Construction on the temporary jail is expected to start in May.