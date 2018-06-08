Clear

Lauderdale County man charged with rape

Jaun Fuentes is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Lauderdale County investigators, the US Marshall's, and One Place of the Shoals investigators arrested a Lauderdale County man for sexually abusing two girls.

Jaun Fuentes is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual assault, and sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Investigators said Fuentes is an acquaintance of the victims family and even drugged them during some of these attacks. The victims told investigators Fuentes has been abusing them since 2010. Investigators said the victims would wake up to Fuentes touching them while they were sleeping. Another family member told deputies he saw Fuentes put sleeping medication and other over the counter pills in his victims milk at night.

Deputies say the youngest victim told a school counselor about what Fuentes was doing to her. That's when investigators got involved and the other victim came forward. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

