Tennessee investigators say a Lauderdale County man is behind bars in Tennessee after he was indicted him for arson.

State fire investigators say Bradley Dale Balentine, 30, of Waterloo intentionally set a Savannah, Tennessee barn on fire on Oct 31.

The barn contained approximately 175 rolls of hay.

Balentine is currently being held in the Hardin County Jail awaiting an arraignment hearing.