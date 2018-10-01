Clear
Lauderdale County capital murder case pushed back to December

Butler's trial is expected to start in December.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 2:24 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

A capital murder case in the Shoals will be pushed back a couple of months.

Justin Butler aka Pop-A-Molly was indicted last year for the 2013 shooting death of Eric Watkins in Lauderdale County.

Butlers trial was slated to start later in October but has now been moved to December. Butler was actually serving time on a murder charge out of the Carolinas when he was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury last year.

According to court records investigators believe he shot and killed Eric Watkins in 2013 over drugs.

Officials said they are seeking life without parole in Butler's case. He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

