The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide.

They told WAAY 31 a caregiver went to check on 62-year-old Tommy Blevins and found him dead in his home on County Road 94.

The autopsy report shows he was murdered and police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious at the home between Tuesday and Thursday of this week to contact local authorities.

WAAY 31 is working to gather more information on the crime.