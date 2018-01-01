Lauderdale County High School will be recieving more SROs

Lauderdale County High School will be receiving more school resource officers on campus after the town of Rogersville donated the money to fund SROs.

Rogersville Mayor, Richard Herston said, "when people ask me I say what better way to spend tax dollars than to protect a child."

Rogersville Mayor and the city council donated over $8,000 to Lauderdale County High School so the school was able to have a SRO everyday for the next 10 weeks.

"There were times where there was absolutely no coverage up here. And that was a concern," said Mayor Herston.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office provides Lauderdale County High School with a school resource officer, but the officers time is split between two schools. The addition of the Rogersville Police Officers gives students more peace.

Cheyanne Taylor, a student at Lauderdale High School said, "the fact that they are taking the time out of their day to make sure that we are safe is incredibly important and I think it's something a lot of us take for granted."

Taylor told WAAY 31, their school has an open design with students walking outside to get to classes. She is thankful an officer will be on campus everyday and more thankful that the Rogersville Community made it happen.

"For them to think about us in that way is an honor," said Taylor.

The Rogersville Mayor told WAAY 31 throughout the summer they will be discussing other ways to fund permenate officers on campus for the next school year.