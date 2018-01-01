Late night murder closes part of Highway 72, causes power outage

Athens Police are investigating a late-night murder that resulted in a wreck and a power outage.

Chief Floyd Johnson said a relative of Darius Allen, 34, heard gun shots near the intersection of Browns Ferry Street and Highway 72 around 11 o'clock Tuesday night.

Allen, who was shot multiple times according to police, then drove his Chrysler minivan west on Highway 72 before it veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The broken pole knocked out power to the intersection of Browns Ferry and Highway 72 for several hours.

Police said Allen's relative, who was across the street when the incident occurred, got to the van and removed Allen's body from the vehicle before police arrived at the scene. He was reportedly the only one in his van.

Investigators were able to confirm crime scenes at both intersections and closed the westbound lanes of Highway 72 for several hours while they worked.

Allen's body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Johnson said the case is under investigation and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information about the case, you're asked to contact Athens Police at 256-233-8700.