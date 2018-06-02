Late night fire damages Hartselle home

A home in Hartselle took on heavy damage Wednesday night after a fire broke out.

The Hartselle Fire Department responded to the home in the 400 block of Pine Street NE following a call of a house fire.

They arrived shortly after 11:30 p.m. along with Falkville Fire and found the house was partially in flame.

No one was home at the time of the fire. While they were working, the son of the landlord spoke to firefighters and said the home was being rented.

Officials weren't sure how many residents lived at the home.

Firefighters told WAAY 31 the fire originated from the rear of the home, but the cause is still under investigation.