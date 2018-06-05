Clear

Update: butane canister suspected in Decatur hotel explosion.

The explosion damaged one of the rooms on the second floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The explosion damaged one of the rooms on the second floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

One person is at UAB in Birmingham with burn injuries.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 9:41 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police reported the use of a butane canister by a guest at the DoubleTree hotel likely triggered a small explosion late Monday night.

WAAY-31 confirmed that Decatur Police, Decatur Fire, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are all involved in the investigation.

The blast isn't thought to be any kind of intentional act.

The man, whose name isn't yet public, is undergoing treatment for his burns at the University of Alabama Birmingham hospital.

The small explosion on the second floor of the hotel forced a short evacuation for guests and staff.

