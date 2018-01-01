Late night apartment fire displaces seven people, including children

Seven people were burned out of their apartment in south Huntsville late Wednesday night.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at the Park Place Apartments on Golf Road around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke coming from the apartment and flames could be seen from the front door.

Captain Frank McKenzie told WAAY 31 that the fire started in the back bedroom, which belonged to some of the children.

At least one of the mattresses from that bedroom was tossed out of the second story window.

McKenzie said only the mother of some of the children was at the home when the fire broke out, but was uninjured.

The fire destroyed three bedrooms in the apartment, but fire crews were able to contain it to that one unit and kept the flames from spreading into the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.