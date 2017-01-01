Last minute Christmas shoppers still looking for last minute gifts

Many shoppers all over the Tennessee Valley are racing against the Christmas clock.

Some stores at Parkway Place Mall opened at 8 a.m to give shoppers time to look around. However, they said they're not as stressed as they thought they'd be.

"I'm a last minute person. Usually on Christmas Eve, I'm out grabbing last minute items for the stocking and stuff for my wife," said Chad Hinton.

Thought Chad Hinton shopped for Christmas at the last minute, he found everything okay.

"Normally on this day, I get bath and body stuff, candles, lotions, pajamas, stuff like that," Hinton said.

According to The National Retail Federation, about 7,000 people took a survey. 25% shows people are too busy, delayed or restricted their shopping time. Of those last minute shoppers, 52% were doing so online.

However, Paula Bryant didn't have much of a choice to hit the mall again.

"I thought I had everything done. I forgot a few more things. We're going to have some more people come by the house, which I didn't expect, which is fine," said Paula Bryant.

She said the gift hunting process can be a bit overwhelming.

"But you just have to remember to take time and enjoy family. But I am one of the crazy people trying to finish it all up," Bryant said.

Many were surprised stores on Christmas Eve weren't as crowded.

"The parking lot is full but there aren't many people in the mall. It's not been a bad experience," Bryant said.

But they can't complain because they're able to go in and out of stores

"I'm done. I got one more stop after this. We're going to go get my daughters and we're going to go finish up," Hinton said.

To avoid the long line, other shoppers purchased their items online and picked it up at the store.