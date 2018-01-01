Largest meth bust in Colbert County history nabs 17lbs of 'ice'

Colbert County Sheriff, Frank Williamson, said investigators worked with a number of other state and federal agencies to make the county's largest meth bust.

On Mar. 1, officials with the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Sheriff's Office, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Drug Task Force, Muscle Shoals Police Department, Sheffield Police Department, FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force, and the DEA, pulled over Christopher Carroll in Muscle Shoals.

During a search of Carroll's car they found 17 pounds of meth hidden in his car. Williamson said Carroll went to great lengths to try and conceal the drugs.

"They wrapped it in cellophane and made a tube out of it. Then they would keep wrapping it in cellophane, and put red pepper in it to try and throw the dog off," said Williamson.

Carroll's attempt to throw the dog off did not work and the dog hit on the drugs quickly during the search, according to Williamson. Officials said they had been watching Carroll for sometime and spent weeks investigating him.

The meth has an estimated street value of $750,000.

Federal agents had an arrest warrant for Carroll and said he was taken to Huntsville and is waiting a detention hearing. Williamson said he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.