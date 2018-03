A large tree blocking both lanes on Bankhead Road caused an accident early Monday morning.

Sometime after 1 a.m., the tree fell across the roadway. A driver heading up Monte Sano Mountain, came across the tree, swereved to avoid it and ended up crashing into the base of the truck in the ditch.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.

City crews spent several hours working to remove the tree from the roadway.

The road was clear to traffic shortly after 4 a.m.