Large amount of meth found during traffic stop

13 ounces of meth were found during a routine traffic stop in Huntsville and sheriff deputies also found a stolen handgun.



The man who had the drugs in his car is being held on a $100,000 bond and is charged with drug trafficking.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 this is the 3rd time 59 year old Rex Segars has been arrested on drug trafficking charges and that he was out on bond awaiting trial when he was arrested Sunday.

WAAY 31 did some digging Monday and found out that Segars lives near Play Creat Discover, which is a home schooling building that has 20 to 30 kids going to school there during the week.



Jennifer Shirts is the director of the school, but she hasn't noticed anything strange in the 9 months the school has been open.

"Very calm. That's kinda why we picked it as a good building and usually we don't have anybody trouble," said Shirts.

She said its shocking to find out that one of the neighbors of the school, Rex segars, was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The traffic stop started along Oakwood ave, but Segars stopped in his driveway right along McCormick Drive, which is near the school.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 the 13 ounces of meth is a significant bust that should put a dent in the amount of meth being supplied to the area.

Shirts said the arrest makes her feel safer.

"I'm glad that they got him and that hopefully if there's anyone else out there locally they'll catch them too," said Shirts.

The sheriff's office told WAAY 31 this drug bust is the biggest that they've had in the last few months.