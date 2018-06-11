Langworthy's homer sends Florida to College World Series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Austin Langworthy's home run off Steven Williams' glove in the 11th inning gave overall top seed Florida a 3-2 victory against Auburn in the deciding game of their NCAA super regional Monday night, sending the defending national champion Gators to the College World Series for the fourth consecutive year.

Langworthy lined a pitch off freshman All-American closer Cody Greenhill (6-3) to the wall. Williams had a bead on it, but it bounced off his glove and over the fence. It was Langworthy's fourth homer of the season and second in the best-of-three series.

Williams dropped to the ground in disbelief as Florida players rushed the field and waited for Langworthy to touch home plate before mobbing him.

The Gators (47-19) advance to play Texas Tech in Omaha, Nebraska later this week. Florida is headed there for the seventh time in the last nine years.

Auburn (43-23) was trying to get to the CWS for the first time since 1997.

