Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway

The Northbound and Southbound inside lanes of South Memorial Parkway will be closed at Byrd Spring Rd. from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 5:16 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

On Tuesday, Jun. 12th drivers in Huntsville can expect delays on South Memorial Parkway. 

Crews will be paving turnarounds under the overpass. 

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays. 

