Drivers can expect a lane closure because concrete will be poured for a bridge deck on the overpass at Byrd Spring Rd.

The southbound lane of South Memorial Parkway (U.S. 231/Alabama 53) service road will be closed.

The road will be closed between Blvd. South and Members Dr. on Wednesday, Mar. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays, plan accordingly and use alternate routes if possible.