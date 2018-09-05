Officials asking drivers to use an alternate route during road closure

Part of a bridge in Decatur is closed and police ask that drivers use an alternate route.
Decatur Police closed the southbound lanes of the highway 31 bridge Wednesday morning. They could not tell us why they are closed or how long they’ll be closed.
Officials say drivers should use the interstate as an alternate route.
We’re working to find out more information and will update this story as soon as we have new information.
