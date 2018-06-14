Clear

Industrial Park Development

Two companies so far , Facebook and Aerojet Rocketdyne, will build its facilities at the new industrial park in North Huntsville.

The new industrial park under construction in North Huntsville will hold two companies so far. Facebook, which is one of the companies, ,has announced it's 970,000 square foot data center will sit on roughly 350 square feet of the land .

The Facebook data center plans to hire about 100 employees and will open in 2020. Aerojet Rocketdyne will also build it's 35,000 square foot advanced manufacturing facility on the same land. Aerojet Rocketdyne will expect to employ up to 200 hundred workers and open in 2019 .

