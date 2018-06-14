Facebook building $750 million data center in Huntsville

Facebook will build a $750 million data center in the Rocket City, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement Thursday afternoon along with state, county and local officials at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Alabama welcomes facebook and its $750 million data center to Huntsville! ⁦@GovernorKayIvey⁩ ⁦@MadeinAL⁩ pic.twitter.com/3eAYS7bJOG — Greg Canfield (@gregcanfield) June 14, 2018

An estimated 100 employees will work at the data center, making an average of $80,000 a year.

The center will be a 970,000-square-foot facility in north Huntsville, on 340 acres in the North Huntsville Industrial Park. The park is located just north of the Toyota engine plant on Pulaski Pike.

Facebook says the center will be online in 2020.

City leaders approved the $8.5 million land deal in May but held off on announcing who the company was that would build the center -- Facebook's project entity, Starbelt LLC.

Facebook will get an estimated $86 million credit investment over the next 10 years. State officials said the center is estimated to generate almost $300 million in revenue over 30 years. That money would be divided among the city, county and state, officials said.