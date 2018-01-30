LIVE: Watch President Trump's State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy.

The trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began before he took office.

But President Trump argues that the tax overhaul he signed into law late last year has boosted business confidence and will lead companies to reinvest in the United States.

Tuesday's State of the Union address kicks off Trump's second year in office.