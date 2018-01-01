Fourth man charged in 2016 Tuscumbia murder

Tuscumbia police said they have arrested a fourth person for the 2016 murder of Kijana Freeman.

Riley Hamm, 30, has been charged with murder and hindering prosecution, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Tuesday.

Benjamin Young, Thomas Hubbard and Peter Capote have previously been charged with the murder of Kijana Freeman.

Freeman, 19, was killed in March 2016 and a 17-year-old injured when someone fired into a parked car they were sitting in at Spring Creek Apartments on Avenue A.

Police said the men originally planned to kidnap, torture and kill Freeman after finding out he was selling an Xbox that they believed he had stolen from Hubbard. Police said the plan later changed and the men lured Freeman and his friend to the apartment complex, where they were shot.

An Xbox found in the vehicle did not belong to Hubbard, police said.

Court records show Young, Hubbard and Capote have jury trials scheduled to begin next week.