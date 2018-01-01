Madison officials, BallCorps sign baseball agreement

Madison City officials announced the official signing of a lease, license and management agreement to bring baseball to the city.

Madison and BallCorps LLC will bring the minor league Mobile BayBears to town.

Now that the agreement is signed, the move still has to be approved by Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and the Southern League.

The city plans to invest $46 million into a 7,000-seat multipurpose stadium that BallCorps will lease for 30 years.

A public hearing to discuss financing the ball park wil take place Feb. 26.