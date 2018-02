The funeral for Lawrenceburg Fire Department firefighter Jason Dickey takes place Friday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Family, friends and colleagues of Dickey will attend the service at Mars Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg.

Dickey, 38, was killed Monday night when a wall fell on him in a burning home on Hood Lakes Road in Lawrenceburg. Five other firefighters were injured.

Dickey leaves behind a pregnant wife and three children.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family.