LIVE BLOG: Road conditions across north Alabama

Get the latest on your forecast here.

Scroll for more content...

9:16 a.m. - Limestone County EMA was reporting several wrecks and advising people to stay home because of slick roads.

8:53 a.m. - Colbert County EMA says all roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice.

8:07 a.m. - Red Bay and Russellville were reporting slick secondary roads and overpasses, according to officials.

Colbert County's EMA said conditions on Underwood Mountain Road and Frankfort Road in Tuscumbia were deteriorating rapidly. County Line Road and Highway 20 was beginning to ice over, according to the Colbert County Sheriff's Office.

7:58 a.m. - Athens police said they were starting to see a dusting of snow and some ice. Police Chief Floyd Johnson said streets weren't slick yet, but drivers should be careful on the roads.

7:50 a.m. - Florence police said street crews have put down sand on all bridges and are working on hilly areas.

Roads in Lawrence and Morgan counties were still clear, with Lawrence County's EMA reporting that there had only been a light dusting so far.

7:35 a.m. - Lincoln County, Tenn., officials said snow was beginning to fall on the ground in the county.

In Florence, more roads were reported to be slick with snow and ice, including Royal Avennue, roads in the industrial park, Florence Boulevard at Huntsville Road and the southern portion of Cloverdale Road.

Colbert County authorities were warning of slick conditions in Cherokee and Sheffield. Drivers were urged to use caution.

7:04 a.m. - Florence police said overpasses were beginning to get slick as snow moved into the Shoals Tuesday morning.

Colbert County emergency management officials said they had also started getting reports of slick roads in Sheffield and on Old Lee Highway in Tuscumbia.