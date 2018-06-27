LG Electronics to open solar panel plant in Huntsville

LG Electronics will open a solar panel plant in Huntsville, creating 160 jobs. Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement Wednesday.

LG will establish the new factory with two production lines at an existing building on the company's 48-acre campus in Huntsville, where the company has had operations for four decades. The new jobs will increase LG's employment by 60 percent, to more than 400 workers.

“LG has a long history as a leading corporate citizen in Alabama. Now, LG is launching our state’s first solar manufacturing plant, which represents a major milestone both for Alabama and for the company,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “We look forward to seeing where this great partnership takes us in the future.”

The company will invest $28 million to open a module assembly plant. The new factory will assemble LG’s “Neon 2” series 60-cell modules, which are high-performance solar panels, generating over 17 percent more power than most conventional panels.

“LG is a strong community partner in Huntsville and has been for many decades. Our relationship has deepened through visits to the company’s headquarters in Korea, and we’ve provided the workforce for the company’s successful advancements in technological innovation," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. "LG chose Huntsville as the first place to do business in the U.S. more than 30 years ago, and they’ve chosen Huntsville again as a place to prosper with the new solar panel plant.”

Starting in early 2019, LG’s new Alabama factory is expected to produce 500 megawatts of the company’s high-performance N-type solar panels annually. Soon Kwon, global president of the LG B2B (Business-to-Business) Company, said they selected Alabama after conducting a competitive, multistate search.

“We’re thrilled that LG selected Huntsville for its new solar panel assembly plant because the company considered many other locations for this project,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “LG is a world-class company, and its decision represents a powerful endorsement of Alabama’s advantages and its workforce.”

Officials said LG Huntsville includes the technical call center, service training center, field service operations and parts warehouse.