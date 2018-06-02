Kushner Cos. says NYC probe over, but officials dispute that

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City agency that oversees construction says Jared Kushner's father is wrong in telling reporters that a probe of false construction permits filed by his company is over.
Department of Buildings spokesman Andrew Rudansky says its investigation is ongoing, contradicting a statement by Charlie Kushner in a story Friday in the publication The Real Deal that the agency told him the probe is "done, it's over."
Later in the story, the head of Kushner Cos. is quoted about the investigation differently, saying agency officials and federal prosecutors probing the company's use of a federal program to raise money overseas "have indicated that they're shutting it down."
The Associated Press reported in March that the Kushners submitted dozens of false applications for construction permits when Jared Kushner was CEO.
6/1/2018 6:24:16 PM (GMT -5:00)
