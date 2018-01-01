Kitchen fire displaces Madison County family

An early morning fire forced a family from their home late Monday night.

Fire fighters from Monrovia Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 100 block of Tammy Gaines Lane around 11:45 p.m.

Officials said the fire started around the dishwasher in the kitchen. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before flames reached beyond the kitchen area.

However, it was the smoke damage to other parts of the home that caused the family to temporarily leave.

The Red Cross came by shortly after the fire to help the family with their recovery.