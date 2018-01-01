Killer will spend 35 years in prison for premeditated murder of Hytop man

The man who admitted to the cold-blooded killing of a Hytop man last July has agreed to a plea deal. Hank Blizzard murdered Timothy Mullican in the Skyline community.

Scroll for more content...

Blizzard entered his plea in Jackson County Circuit Court this week.

Circuit Judge John Graham ordered that Blizzard, now 19, will serve his sentence with no probation. Blizzard is also responsible for court costs.

Judge Graham had previously denied youthful offender status to Blizzard.

The murder happened on July 9, 2017 in Skyline. At the time, Blizzard admitted to investigators that he stabbed Mullican in the neck because he had determined his victim was a bad person.

Blizzard confessed that he arranged a meeting at the entrance to the rock quarry on County Road 107. When Mullican arrived, Blizzard said he walked up the the 20-year-old’s truck. Although Blizzard admits he had planned to buy a tarp to wrap his victim’s dead body, Mullican was able to get away after the killer reached in and stabbed him.

After the murder, WAAY 31 News talked with Mullican's father in the Hytop community. "It's just hard to digest this," Dan Mullican told WAAY 31 News. "For one person to decide you don't deserve to live.”

Blizzard told investigators he lured his victim to the entrance of the rock quarry. He had called Timothy Mullican who was operating a lawn care business. Blizzard claimed he wanted to meet Timothy to discuss hiring him.

“He admitted to planning this out," the grieving father told us. "He admitted to luring my son in and taking his life. And he even had a tarp. He was planning on getting away with it and doing away with my son's body.”

Timothy was able to get away. He made it down the road to a house where he died on the lawn. As he died, homeowners were able to comfort him. The people who live there put up a cross to memorialize Timothy.

Dan Mullican tells WAAY 31 he’s been praying for the family of Timothy’s admitted killer. He says they must be suffering, too.

Before his plea deal, Blizzard had been walking free after the court reduced his bond from half-a-million dollars to only $100,000.

Blizzard’s attorney convinced a previous judge, Don Word, to lower the bond. The lawyer argued no past criminal history,that Blizzard was eligible for youthful offender status and he was not a danger to the community.

Despite Blizzard's admission to killing Mullican, Judge Word agreed with the argument the confessed killer was no threat to the community.