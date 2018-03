A Killen business was heavily damaged by a fire late Wednesday morning.

Firefighters with the Killen Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to the 72 Quick Stop Convenience Store around 11:30 a.m. The Florence Fire Department and volunteer firefighters from Mid Lauderdale and Greenhill also responded.

No one was injured. Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.