Killen Police identify man killed while trying to cross Highway 72

Killen Police tell WAAY31 Randall Joe Abbott,30, was killed while he was trying to cross Highway 72 Thursday night in Killen.

Police Chief Bryan Hammond said it happened around 6:25pm. Abbott died after being struck by three vehicles in front of Action Gun and Pawn.

Chief Hammond told WAAY 31, Abbott died on impact after the first vehicle hit him. He went on to say the other two cars ran over his body. Police said all of the drivers immediately stopped and were pretty shaken up. Hammond said the first driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting Abbott. He was wearing dark colored clothing with no reflective gear, according to police.

Abbott's last known address was in Addison, Alabama, police said.

Killen Police said none of the drivers will face criminal charges.