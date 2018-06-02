Kickoff times announced for two more Alabama games

We knew the Crimson Tide were set to kickoff the 2018 season against Louisville in Orlando on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. but a pair of other kickoff times were released on Thursday.

Alabama's home opener againast Arkansas State on Sept. 8 is set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN2.

Then a week later, the Tide hit the road for Ole Miss and a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Alabama 2018 schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (in Orlando) 7 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 8 vs. Arkansas State 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Sept. 15: at Ole Miss 6 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 22: Texas A&M at Alabama

Sept. 29: vs Louisiana-Lafayette

Oct. 6: at Arkansas

Oct. 13: vs. Missouri

Oct. 20: at Tennessee

Oct. 27: bye

Nov. 3: at LSU

Nov. 10: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 17: vs The Citadel

Nov. 24: vs. Auburn