We knew the Crimson Tide were set to kickoff the 2018 season against Louisville in Orlando on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. but a pair of other kickoff times were released on Thursday.
Alabama's home opener againast Arkansas State on Sept. 8 is set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN2.
Then a week later, the Tide hit the road for Ole Miss and a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
Alabama 2018 schedule
Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (in Orlando) 7 p.m. on ABC
Sept. 8 vs. Arkansas State 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Sept. 15: at Ole Miss 6 p.m. on ESPN
Sept. 22: Texas A&M at Alabama
Sept. 29: vs Louisiana-Lafayette
Oct. 6: at Arkansas
Oct. 13: vs. Missouri
Oct. 20: at Tennessee
Oct. 27: bye
Nov. 3: at LSU
Nov. 10: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 17: vs The Citadel
Nov. 24: vs. Auburn
Related Content
- Kickoff times announced for two more Alabama games
- Kickoff time announced for Auburn vs. Washington opener
- Alabama-Louisville to kickoff ABC's Saturday Night Football
- Deja Vu, Alabama and USC to kickoff 2020 season in TX
- NFL considering 'Modifying' Kickoffs Ahead of 2018 Season
- Alabama's Teacher of the Year announced
- Alabama State Games coming to Huntsville
- Fletcher boy gets trip of a lifetime as Panthers' 'Kickoff Kid'
- AT&T announces 'Fixed Wireless Internet' for rural Alabama areas
- Alabama GOP announces continued support of Roy Moore amid allegations